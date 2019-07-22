Some tennis players visit the Boys and Girls Club

A group of professional athletes were serving up some tips and tricks for local youth today.

Tennis players Noah Rubin, Marc Polmans and JC Aragone were at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome to meet with kids in their tennis program.

The trio is in Binghamton for the Levene Gouldin and Thompson Tennis Challenger. The players led games, talked about pursing dreams and took photos with the kids. Aragone, who comes to Binghamton by way of Miami, says life on the road for tennis players is a lot of the same. He says doing programs like this where you help out the community is always a nice change of pace.

“For me, sports was a huge part of my upbringing. Even though for us this might not be super super fun but for the kids it makes a difference. Hopefully they get to learn a sport that you never know maybe they end up playing for the rest of their lives or enjoy on a typical Tuesday or in PE.”

Aragone says the ATP does events like this all over their tour and that this is his 3rd time working with youth at one of the stops. The Tennis Challenger is scheduled to run through Sunday at Rec Park in Binghamton.