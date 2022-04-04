NEW YORK STATE- Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing a second round of COVID-19 boosters for some eligible New Yorkers.

Currently, any New Yorker aged 50 and above who received their booster at least four months ago can get their second booster, as well as any adult ages 18-54 who received the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. Additionally, New Yorkers 12 and older who are immunocompromised can get an mRNA booster four months after their first booster.

“Second boosters are now available to eligible New Yorkers statewide, including at all of the State’s mass vaccination sites,” Governor Hochul said. “Getting vaccinated and staying up-to-date with all recommended doses is the most effective way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization, and move safely forward through this pandemic.”

If you’re eligible and would like to schedule your second booster, you can do so here or here.