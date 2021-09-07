“Some Clowns” show at the Visionary

MOUNT VISION, NY – An artistic laboratory in Otsego County is looking to deliver some laughs and a little bit of poignancy through the antics of a traveling troupe of clowns.

The Visionary is an explorative arts center located in a 200 year-old former Baptist Church in Mount Vision, about 14 miles southwest of Cooperstown.

It was founded 7 years ago by husband and wife Jamie Leonard and Pamela Rapp who have both spent their careers working in the New York City entertainment scene.

This Saturday, it is hosting a performance by the company Some Clowns!

Leonard says The Visionary is a vehicle for communication, change and finding beauty in life.

“I think what we’re doing here is magical. I have not heard anyone leave here without being changed, or enjoying what they’ve seen here. We have a following, a close-knit group of people who just love what we’re doing and come to everything we do but we need more people. Everybody who comes here is going to benefit,” says Leonard.

The performance, called Some Place!, works off the premise that clowns are magical and naive.

Director Virginia Scott says the 6 clowns use comedy, music and tricks to explore themes such as love, hope and disaster.