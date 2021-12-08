NEW YORK STATE (WIVT) – A growing number of elected officials and organizations are calling for SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras to resign following revelations that he made disparaging remarks about one of the women who accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

The remarks came in the form of texts Malatras sent in 2019, when he was a member of Cuomo’s inner circle and before he was appointed SUNY Chancellor.

A release of documents related to Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation included expletive-laced emails that Malatras sent to Lindsay Boylan, who would later become the first woman to publicly make sexual harassment allegations about Cuomo.

The Chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee Deborah Glick has joined the SUNY Student Association, some SUNY faculty and good government groups in saying that Malatras should be replaced for having helped to foster a toxic work environment.

However, the SUNY Board of Trustees, who oversee Malatras, as well as some faculty and student groups have expressed their support for the embattled Chancellor.