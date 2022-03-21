BINGHAMTON, NY – Residents on the Southside of Binghamton can expect an interruption to their water service on Tuesday.

According to the City of Binghamton, service will be interrupted from 8 AM to 8 PM while repair and maintenance work is done.

Residents in the affected areas should not use water at all during this time, including running washing machines.

Streets that will be impacted are:

Midwood Dr.

Oakridge Dr.

Mill St.

Westerly Way

Edgewood Rd.

Penston Rd.

Cornell Ave.

Phinn Ave.

Elizabeth Ln.

Forrest St.

Espial Dr.

Seneca St.

Oswego St.

Geneva St.