BINGHAMTON, NY – A few weeks after President Joe Biden announced free at-home COVID tests to all Americans, you can now claim your own free tests.

The website seems to be up a day early for some users, who are reportedly ordering tests on Tuesday.

Originally, test orders were supposed to begin on Wednesday.

Everyone who places an order will receive 4 free tests expected to ship in 7 to 12 days.

These tests are antigen, not PCR, and you will not be able to choose your brand. All results are quick, coming back under 30 minutes.

Tests should be taken 5 days after exposure, if you start having symptoms, or if you’re planning on going to a gathering.

Need a free test before the kits arrive? There are multiple testing options in Broome County at no cost to you.

To place your order, click here.