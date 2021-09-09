HILLCREST, NY – An annual event that honors the lives lost in 9/11 returns this weekend.

Soldier’s Wish Jamboree is back this Saturday at American Legion Post 1194 on the West Service Road in Hillcrest.

The event starts at noon and goes until dark.

All proceeds raised will benefit Soldier’s Wish.

There will be a special dedication to the founder of Soldier’s Wish, Marty Dibble, who passed away this year.

Rob Becker, a Soldier’s Wish Ambassador for Upstate New York explains what the organization does.

“Soldiers Wish supports all military, regardless of branch or rank, those who have served, those who are currently serving and their families. We grant wishes nation wide,” says Becker.

The event will feature food vendors, a 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, outdoor crafts, a giant slide for children, a dunk tank and live bands playing all day.

There will also be guest speakers.

Anyone interested in learning more about Soldier’s Wish can visit SoldiersWish.org.