Solar roof business moves to Greater Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – A company that makes rooftop solar for people who don’t like the looks of traditional solar panels has relocated to Greater Binghamton.

SunTegra moved into new manufacturing and office space in Kirkwood at the beginning of August.

The business began making low-profile solar roofing products in 2014, most recently in the Hudson Valley.

SunTegra’s units are designed to take the place of roof shingles so that they blend in better with the rest of the roof.

Founder and CEO Oliver Koehler became familiar with our area after a 76 West state aid competition win lead to a relationship with the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator.

“There’s really good labor, there’s a good base of vendors nearby where we can purchase a lot of our materials, and there’s really a good talent pool here both technical and basic assembly and so forth,” says Koehler.

Koehler says SunTegra’s solar fixtures use the same photovoltaic cells and rack-mounted solar panels.

They’re installed on the roof deck with a protective underlayment and then surrounded with flashing.

The rest of the roof is then finished with traditional shingles.

SunTegra currently has 5 employees but Koehler expects that number to double next year as the company expands its sales and marketing and research and development efforts.

For more information, go to SunTegraSolar.com.