ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is about more than just the Golf that is played, it also makes a positive impact on our community.

An official charity partner of the DSGO, Sock Out Cancer, just received an award on a national level.

The PGA Tour Champions has named Sock Out Cancer as it’s Charity of the Year.

Sock Out Cancer aids cancer patients and their families who are struggle financially, helping them with costs that are not medical.

The PGA Tour Champions will donate $30,000 to Sock Out Cancer as a part of the award, according to the DSGO Twitter page the money donated will be split between UHS and Lourdes Hospital Foundations.

At the 2022 tournament, Day 1 was Sock Out Cancer day, with fans, athletes and volunteers wearing special socks.