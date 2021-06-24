Sock-Out Cancer concert planned for October

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual event that raises much-needed money for local cancer patients is returning this Fall with a tribute to two legendary artists and a new additional recipient.

Sock Out Cancer announced that its concert, A Musical Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, will take place on Saturday October 9th at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton.

Sock Out Cancer founder Bruce Boyea of Security Mutual Life Insurance announced a goal of $100,000 raised to give to the foundations of UHS and Lourdes and, new this year, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Golisano treats pediatric cancer patients from our area.

All 3 got a down payment of $10,000 today.

The funding assists those battling cancer with non-medical bills such as rent, utilities and transportation.

“Cancer carries a tremendous weight. Our patients need strength, courage, energy to work through it. Sock Out Cancer has truly exemplified their mission and has really made a huge impact on the lives of our community members, our families and cancer patients,” says UHS Foundation Development Manager Andrea Mastronardi.

Entertaining the news conference attendees today was Philip Myers who will sing the Elton John songs in the show.

Existing sponsorships will cover the overhead costs so all ticket revenue to can go directly to cancer patients.

Tickets are $20 and $40.

To purchase or become a sponsor, go to http://SockOutCancer.org.