Sock Out Cancer at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, NY – The Dick’s Open is lending its support to a fairly new charity that it’s already making a big difference in our community.

It’s Sock Out Cancer Day at the Open.

A table was set up to help spread awareness of the organization that raises money for cancer victims to cover non-medical expenses such as transportation, food, rent and utilities.

People could also support the effort by purchasing teddy bears, masks, a compact disc of music by Phillip Myers and, of course, the rainbow colored socks that that the charity is known for.

Bruce Boyea, the Chairman of Security Mutual Life Insurance which founded the organization, says over 700 thousand dollars has been raised for the UHS and Lourdes Foundations over the first 2 and a half years of Sock Out Cancer.

“This community is an extremely generous community in terms of giving back. They care. Which, by the way, is the new trademark for Security Mutual. We are officially ‘Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York, The Company That Cares,'” he says.

This year, the local Sock Out Cancer has added Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse which treats pediatric cancer patients from our area.

For more information, and to purchase tickets to the charity’s benefit concert in October, go to http://SockOutCancer.org.