BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular locally owned restaurant is temporarily shutting its doors.

Social on State has announced that they will be closed until further notice. A sign was recently posted to the front entrance of the restaurant letting the community know of their decision. Social on State has become a staple amongst the downtown Binghamton dining scene since opening its doors in 2014. Co-owner Mark Yonaty told WNBF the restaurant has been dealing with “staffing issues” in the recent months. Yonaty also said he had some concerns about the operation so he decided to shut the place down for now.

As WNBF reports, Yonaty is looking to rebrand the restaurant. Although he is looking forward to reopening, he did not say how soon that might happen.

Yonaty is currently in the process of opening two other restaurants in downtown Binghamton. According to WNBF, he is focusing on putting the final touches on Station 45 American Chop House which is set to open this fall. Yonaty is also preparing to open a sports bar at the old site of The Colonial. He says Courtside Bar and Grill should be operational by the end of September.