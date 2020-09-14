So Pretty Studio in Endicott is now open for business

ENDICOTT, NY – After cutting the ceremonial ribbon, a new hair salon is now ready to cut some hair.

The So Pretty Studio, located on East Main Street in Endicott, is officially open for business.

The salon offers many traditional hair services along with specializing in coloring, lash extensions, and microblading.

So Pretty Owner Maggie Schultheisz is an Endicott native, and is thrilled to be able to remain home while doing what she loves.

“I always kind of knew I was never leaving this area, or at least not going too far from this area. So, it’s something I never thought I’d do. I was surprised, almost, when it came up, the opportunity to do this. I was like, it feels right. This is it, I’m supposed to be doing this. Here we go. And all of the benefits, not just to myself, but to the area, I feel like, kind of came to the forefront of my mind. I’m like, this could be so good for so many people,” she says.

If you’re in need of a touch up, or full hair services, you can visit So Pretty Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm.

The salon is open by appointment only, so to make an appointment, visit http://SoPrettyStudio.com.