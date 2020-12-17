Snowstorm cleanup across most of New York State

ALBANY, NY – A statewide effort is under way to clean up after the snowstorm as many localities are declaring a state of emergency.

News Channel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on the response, and what precautions crews are taking when it comes to operating during the pandemic.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

News flash- it snowed a lot in New York State.

So much snow, that as of this morning some areas in Binghamton totaled about 2 and a half feet of snow, while Albany piled up more than 20 inches.

The Governor says he’s declaring a state of emergency in 18 counties.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

State of Emergency allows local governments more flexibility, state government more flexibility to move faster.

The Governor says 2,000 snow plows are out on top of 3,500 Thruway and Department of Transportation personnel working to clear the roads.

According to a spokesperson with DOT, workers must stick to the same pandemic related standards applied to all state agencies including temperature screenings, mask wearing, social distancing and staying home if sick.

Snow plow operators must also disinfect all vehicles before and after their shifts.

The Governor said there have been reports of more than 9,000 power outages, 600 auto accidents and 2 fatalities.

His message today is to stay off the roads unless it’s necessary.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

First, it is dangerous, the roads are dangerous, especially a lot of the local roads are very dangerous. And, second, the people who are trying to do the plowing and clearing the roads, the traffic is an obstacle to that so let them do their job and let’s do it safely.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services also has state stockpiles of storm related needs like sandbags and water bottles ready to deploy to localities that may need them.