(WIVT/WBGH) – Ahead of the predicted snowstorm, rusty winter drivers are encouraged to practice their road safety skills.

AAA Northeast released a statement on Friday reminding motorists to brush up on best practices for winter driving. AAA says much of our region is out of practice as it’s been nearly two years since a winter storm has dropped more than six inches of snow.

“With fewer opportunities to get behind the wheel in wintry conditions in recent years, many drivers will find themselves out of their element when they’re in the elements this weekend,” said Patti Artessa, Director of Public Affairs Outreach for AAA Northeast. “As we dust the cobwebs off our snow shovels, let’s brush up on our winter driving skills before the first flakes fall.”

AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:

Stay home. AAA says if you don’t have to leave the house, don’t.

Drive slowly.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Remember: it takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Increase your following distance. Allow at least five to six seconds of following distance between your vehicle and any vehicle in front of you.

Know your brakes.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it.

Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little momentum going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed, and proceed downhill slowly. Don’t stop going up a hill unless you must.

AAA also encourages drivers to keep an emergency kit in their vehicle. AAA recommends collecting the following items to have readily available in your car in case of harsh weather conditions:

Cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Blankets

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets

Flashlight with extra batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic toolkit including duct tape and warning devices such as flares or reflectors

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel

