BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An infamous moment from the Buffalo Bills’ most recent loss is not only just frozen in fans’ memories.

Local artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture depicting the moment Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to be horsecollar tackled during the second quarter of Buffalo’s 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The tackle, which typically results in a 15-yard penalty and a first down, was not called by the referees and sparked outrage among Bills Mafia and NFL fans alike.

Courtesy: Eric Jones Studios

“The MAFIA was nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of penalty flags danced in their heads,” Jones wrote in a Facebook post.

This isn’t the first time the Bills quarterback has been depicted in Jones’ wintry artwork. In 2022, Jones sculpted Josh Allen in a massive 8-foot by 12-foot snow masterpiece.