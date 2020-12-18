Snow accumulation in Norwich

NORWICH, NY – Binghamton was not the only place hit with heavy snow yesterday.

The storm also stretched into Chenango and Otsego Counties.

Norwich received 34 inches of snow.

Chenango County declared a state of emergency and a travel ban and closed all of its offices yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cooperstown received 19 inches of snow although snowfall amounts were higher in other parts of Otsego County.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame closed its doors yesterday due to the storm but has re-opened today.

The streets of the village were mostly deserted except for some folks who went cross country skiing on the roadways.

The digging out continues today.