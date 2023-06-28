DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Another local District Attorney election took place on Tuesday.

Acting Delaware County D.A., Shawn Smith, has kept his seat as the Republican Candidate for the general election.

Smith, a native to Jefferson, became acting D.A. following John Hubbard’s switch to County Court Judge after the 2022 General Election.

Votes are unofficial until certified by the Delaware County Board of Elections but, preliminary results show Smith beating his opponent, Joe Ermeti, by 600 votes.

Smith has already secured the Conservative line on the November ballot.