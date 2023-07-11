BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local family-run company that lays the groundwork for some of our area’s biggest developments is celebrating a half century of business.

Smith Site Development cut the ribbon today at its offices on Upper Front Street to mark its 50th anniversary. Brothers Wally and Dave Smith started the business in 1973 doing mostly house foundations, concrete, and blacktop work. Their sons Jeremy, Brock, Adam and Jeff expanded the operation to provide full scale site work taking a parcel from field to pad.

Smith specializes in clearing and leveling land, installing underground utilities and pouring concrete and blacktop. President Jeremy Smith says the close-knit family works well together, but they don’t do it alone.

“You can do it with the management and the family, but you still can’t do it without the employees. To have the right employees and the right people and the right culture. We have a great culture at our company,” said Smith.

Smith Site Development is now a multi-million dollar a year company with over 100 employees and a second location in Central Florida. Among its notable projects are the Dick’s Sporting Goods distribution center in Conklin, the Binghamton University baseball and softball stadiums and the Chenango Forks football stadium.

Jeremy’s two sons Matthew and Darren have joined the company marking the third generation.