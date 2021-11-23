Small Business Saturday: 18 great local places to start your holiday shopping

Banner with female hands and a gift box with a bow on a red background, place for your text.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Before you hit Amazon and the big box stores, start your holiday shopping at home.

Here’s a list of some great small and local businesses that will have great gifts for everyone in your life.

For the Fashion Lover:

Mable D. Orr: For the lover of clothing old and new, Mable D. Orr located at 118 Washington Ave has everything you need to start the season in style.

The shop has all 5 star reviews on Google.

Tesorina Boutique: While your downtown, head to Chenango Street to check out Tesorina Boutique, which carries trendy styles and accessories, as well as beauty products and home goods.

The shop has a 4.6 Google rating with many reviews praising the attentive staff.

Sall-Stearns: The men in your life deserve to dress well, too! Sall-Stearns opened up in 1929 and has been in business ever since. Catch them on Court Street for classic suit, sportswear and footwear. They even offer a tailoring service for that perfect fit.

They have a 4.5 Google rating.

For the Athlete

Confluence Running: The runner in your life will be thrilled to get a gift from Confluence Running, now located on Oakdale Road in Johnson City. You can find running outfits, shoes, and everything else to delight your favorite athlete.

They have a 4.7 Google Rating.

For the Coffee Lover:

Toms Coffee, Cards & Gifts:

Come for their coffee, stay for their vast selection of cute and quirky gifts! Not only can you find some of the best coffee in town, they also have a great selection of local food, jewelry, pottery, clothing and more to make someone special smile. You can find them on Main Street in Binghamton.

The shop has 376 Google ratings, with an average of 4.6.

Strange Brew Cafe: Whether you’re after coffee, gift cards or T-shirts, Strange Brew has everything for your favorite coffee lover. Pop by their grab and go location on Court Street to shop graphic T-shirts and grab your favorite brew.

They also have a special incentive for free gifts with certain amounts spent in gift cards.

For the Kids:

Ross Park Zoo: While it may not seem like an obvious choice for holiday gifts, the Ross Park Zoo gift shop is full of special animal-themed products for the little ones in your life. Get them a t-shirt, stuffed animal or even adopt a zoo animal in their name.

The Laughing Place: One of the only local toy stores in the area, the Laughing Place in Owego has everything kids could ever want. Pick up games, puzzles, dolls, stuffed animals, playsets and more by visiting. You can find them on Lake Street in Owego.

For the Book Lover:

The Book Vault: The Book Vault is tucked away on Washington Avenue in Endicott. You can find a variety of titles and a huge selection of vintage books sure to make any avid reader, especially a lover of the classics, light up this holiday season. Be sure to check their hours before visiting.

River Row Bookshop: Another Owego shop, River Row also offers a large selection for your favorite bookworm. Find children’s books, vintage books, local reads and even new releases. Find them on Front Street in Owego.

The small business has a Google rating of 4.5.

For the Music and Pop Culture Lover:

Music City: No matter if they love to listen or play, Music City has great gifts for everyone on your list passionate about music. Find instruments, new and vintage vinyl, posters and even clothing. Check them out on the Vestal Parkway.

Sound Go Round: The ultimate stop for the pop culture lover, Sound Go Round has movies, games, vinyl, graphic novels, action figures and a whole lot more. Visit them on the Vestal Parkway.

Robot City Games: If you still need something for your favorite gamer, Robot City Games has a large collection of games and other fun stuff available. They also have a full arcade! Check them out on Clinton Street.

Parlor City Cards and Collectibles: Cards, comics, video games and more! Travel back in time with awesome, one of a kind pop culture gifts. Find them on Court Street.

For the Foodie:

Taste NY Store: Give your loved one the gift of local food by visiting the Taste NY Store on Upper Front Street. Find a large selection of goods crafted by local farmers such as syrup, dressings, soaps and more. Visit the Farmer’s Market if you stop by on a Saturday!

Many local restaurants such as Lost Dog Cafe and Little Venice also sell jars of their signature sauces and dressings, which make great gifts as well!

Quirky and Unusual Gifts:

Imagicka: This shop is perfect for the lover of all things mystical and magical. Find crystals, books, teas, candles and many more special treasures at this Court Street shop, a fan favorite with a 4.6 average Google review!

Garland Gallery: Books, art, framing and more! Every gift found at the Garland Gallery is quirky and unique, and you definitely won’t be gifting them something they already have! Check them out on Washington Ave.

Roberson Museum and Science Center: For that person who loves local history, science, art and more, there’s truly something for everyone at the Roberson gift shop!

Make it a day and explore the Home for the Holidays exhibit with your family while you’re there.