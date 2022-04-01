BINGHAMTON, NY – A one-woman show is debuting for the first time in 10 years at the Firehouse stage, tonight.

Heidi Weeks is brining back show called: SLUT!

Without giving too much away, Weeks says it’s about a woman mistakenly being arrested for prostitution.

She describes Matilda as an account, someone that loves people, but her lifestyle just isn’t viewed at appropriate by others around her.

Weeks adds that when she decided to do bring the play back, she tweaked the script to make it more current and age appropriate to work with her.

“I think that everybody can get a little something from it. It’s not just a show for women, there’s a lot in it about men. She doesn’t male bash. She’s very honest about her feelings about relationships and her struggles with them,” says Weeks,

SLUT! is being performed at the Firehouse Stage tonight and tomorrow beginning at 7 pm.

SLUT! isn’t the only play happening at the Stage this month, as its Jazz Month.

CEO Naima Kradjian says 6 other shows are making it’s way to the stage and it’s great to be back in person.

“We have sold out shows which is wonderful. We have a little more distance from people so they all feel comfortable. I would say that if you see a show you want to come to you better get online and buy that ticket because we are selling out and you can choose your seat now,” says Kradjian.

Shows include ‘En-JOY’, Teen Jazz Project, Steven Nanni Sings and many more.

For a full list of shows taking place this month, visit FirehouseStage.org and purchase your tickets.

Weeks one woman show, SLUT! is almost sold out for this weekend.