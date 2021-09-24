Slaughterland opens for the season

BINGHAMTON, NY – If you prefer Halloween tricks over treats, this haunted attraction may be for you.

Slaughterland, located off Airport Road in the Town of Maine, is opening its doors tonight for the second year, after being closed last year due to COVID-19.

Guests will embark on a 45 minute journey through the woods in different areas such as Dark Magic, 3-D Frightmares and more.

Afterward, you can calm down at a large bonfire with a drink from Water Street Brewery, and grab something from one of the food trucks.

General Manager Amber Rodriguez says she’s excited to start the scaring.

“Tonight is our big night we’ve been waiting for this for 2 years, so the anticipation is on edge. The doors open at 6 o’clock and then we start moving everybody through at dusk between 7 and 7:30,” says Rodriguez.

Slaughterland is open Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Halloween, with an additional day on Sunday, October 10th.

Admission is $35 ,$30 dollars if you get a $5 off coupon at Weis.

Two parking lots will be available, with overflow parking at the Airport, and a “Boo Bus” will shuttle people to the event.

This attraction is recommended for those 17 and older.