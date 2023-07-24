ITHACA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A popular Ithaca tradition is back for its 13th annual screening.

Wharton Studio Museum is presenting a free silent movie showing on August 19 at 8 p.m., in Taughannock Falls State Park. This year, they are presenting the 1926 film “Beverly of Graustark.” The showing is family-friendly and will be accompanied by live original music from the Cloud Chamber Orchestra featuring Chris White and Peter Dodge. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, lawn chair, blanket, and a sweater. Though the event is free, there is a parking fee of $5 per vehicle to benefit the museum.

Based on the novel by George Barr McCutcheon, “Beverly of Graustark” is a silent romantic comedy. The story follows Beverly Calhoun as she attempts to impersonate the Prince of Graustark in order to claim his birthright. The film stars Marion Davies, who is hailed as one of the greatest comedic actors of the silent era.

There are two Wharton Studio-related connections in the film. Davies was the mistress and longtime partner of newspaper tycoon, William Randolph Hearst. Hearst provided the Wharton brothers with financial backing for their popular 1916 serial “Beatrice Fairfax,” which was adapted from the “Ask Beatrice Fairfax” advice column. The column appeared in Hearst’s New York Evening Journal and was later bought by the Whartons. Creighton Hale, who stars alongside Davies in the movie, also worked for the Wharton brothers when he starred in their production of “Romance of Elaine” in 1915.

From 1915 to 1919, Wharton Inc. Studio produced hundreds of reels of films and serials, starring some of the most well-known actors of the time. Their production studio still stands today and is located by the shores of Cayuga Lake in Stewart Park, formerly known as Renwick Park.

Wharton Studio Museum is an organization committed to preserving and celebrating Ithaca’s silent film history. They are working to transform the historic Wharton Studio building in Stewart Park into the Wharton Studio Park Center. The center, in partnership with Friends of Stewart Park and the City of Ithaca, will have exhibits, a cafe, and lakefront terraces for the public to enjoy.

The Walton Studio Museum’s permanent exhibit is located in the new Tompkins Center for History & Culture on the Commons in downtown Ithaca. For more information, visit whartonstudiomuseum.org.