Sierra Club to present environmental award

BINGHAMTON, NY – A longtime advocate and educator on environmental issues is being honored by a local green organization.

The Susquehanna Group chapter of the Sierra Club will be presenting the Lynda Spickard Environmental Award to Adam Flint at its virtual meeting tomorrow evening.

Flint is the Clean Energy Programs Director for the Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow or NEST.

Flint has spent over a decade on energy issues, from both the supply and consumption side.

He’s been a long proponent of energy efficiency programs and incentives that save people money as well as reduce carbon output.

And he’s helped to organize and promote community solar projects that allow everyone to share in the benefits of renewable energy.

Flint says we know what we need to do to safeguard the environment, we just need to do it.

“The reality is, this is not a precise figure, but let’s say 90% of the technology we need right now to do what we need to do right now. So, it’s really about making that technology understandable and affordable. And at that point, people will do it. So, it’s about human behavior more than it is about technology,” says Flint.

Flint helped to found the Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition nearly 12 years ago, which last year was rebranded as NEST.

During tomorrow evening’s Zoom meeting at 7:30, Flint will present on the importance of trust and unity when it comes to tackling major societal challenges such as climate change or the coronavirus pandemic.

