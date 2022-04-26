A new Siena Poll has been released providing a snapshot of how New Yorkers currently feel about Governor Hochul and her job performance.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows us where things stand right now.

The Democratic Primary is only 2 months away.

So where do New Yorkers stand when it comes to Governor Hochul? Pollster, Steve Greenburg explains.

“The good news for her is her favorability rating. Right now, 44% of New Yorkers say they have a favorable view of Kathy Hochul. 34% say they have an unfavorable view.”

This is virtually the same as it was last month, and Greenberg says Democrats mainly have a favorable view of her, which will help her in the primary. However when it comes to job performance, the numbers have dropped.

“Right now, only 36% of New Yorkers think Hochul is doing an excellent or good job as governor, compared to only 57% who say she’s doing a fair or poor job. That’s 21 points underwater. It is the worst favorability rating she’s had since she’s been governor, and it’s a 3 month trend now of her job performance numbers dropping over the last 3 months.”

New York State Democratic Chairman, Jay Jacobs says, he doesn’t think the downward trend will continue.

And when it comes to Hochul’s name appearing on the ballot, Jacobs recently announcing she’s expected to be on the working families line as well.

“We felt that getting their line would be beneficial. It wasn’t a guarantee that was the reason there were some of these considerations of the fair deal line. It wasn’t a party, it would have been a ballot line which would have made up for us not having the working family party line.”

Hochul is expected to be offered the working families line after winning the primary.

Reporting in Albany, I’m Jamie DeLine.