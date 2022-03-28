LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a three-way democratic gubernatorial primary, Governor Kathy Hochul has a commanding 40-point lead over both New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi among registered New York State Democrats. If former Governor Andrew Cuomo were to join the primary, Hochul would still have the support of 38% of Democrats, compared to 30% for Cuomo, 10% for Suozzi, and 7% for Williams, according to a Siena College poll of registered New York voters released Monday.

Governor Hochul had a 45-35% favorability rating in the new poll, 67-17% with Democrats. Williams saw a 24-19% favorability rating, 40-13% with Democrats. Suozzi’s favorability rating was 20-18%, 25-16% with Democrats. Cuomo had ratings of 32-60%, which increased slightly to 50-42% with his Democratic party.

When asked what former Governor Cuomo should do this year, 18% of voters said to run in the Democratic primary, 10% run as an independent, and 67% not run for governor at all in 2022. Siena College pollster Steven Greenburg said, despite his dismal support ratings in the recent poll, Cuomo would be very much in the game- if he decides to put himself in it.

56% of voters say bail reform law has been bad for NY

New York State voters said the 2019 bail reform law has been bad for the state by a 56-30% margin in the new poll. In January 2020, voters thought the law was bad, 49-37%. Going back to the time just before its passage, New Yorkers thought the law would be good for New York by a 55-38% margin in April 2019.

Voters said the bail reform law has resulted in an increase in crime, 64-24%, and think it should be amended to give judges more discretion to set bail based on the seriousness of crimes and the person’s record, 82-11%. By a 56-39% margin, however, voters said they’re concerned that giving judges discretion to set bail will lead to discrimination against poor people and people of color- a recipe for unfair incarceration.

Courtesy Siena Research Institute at Siena College.

Cheers for Zelenskyy; Bronx cheers for Putin, Most unfavorable rating ever in Siena poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin is viewed favorably by 6% of voters and unfavorably by 88%. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, has a 70-13% favorability rating.

“With an 88% unfavorable rating, Putin sets the all-time Siena College poll record, previously held by former

Rep. Anthony Weiner, who had an 11-80 favorability rating in August 2013. It could lead one to wonder about the 6% of voters – and 17% of voters under 35 – who have a favorable view of Putin,” Greenberg said.

While Zelenskyy’s support is not as strong as hatred for Putin, the Ukrainian leader was viewed favorably across every demographic measure in the new poll. Views on both Putin and Zelenskyy cross party lines and show rare bipartisan agreement.

New Yorkers: 40% Yankees fans, 21% Mets fans

New Yorkers prefer pinstripes. While 21% identify as fans of the team from Queens, nearly twice as many identified with the Bronx Bombers. New York City and upstate were solidly behind the Yankees, while there was a tighter duel in downstate suburbs with 36% supporting the Yanks and 34% the Metropolitans.

When it comes to playoff baseball and making the World Series, 45% thought the Yankees have a better chance at making it, while 19% said the Mets and only six percent see a subway series possibility. The remaining seven percent said we’ll have to wait until next year to see a New York team make the Series.

Gas tax suspension strongly supported; Tepid support for Enviro Bond Act and to-go drink sales

Voters supported temporarily suspending New York State’s gas tax by 16 cents per gallon 70-24%. They supported a $4-6 billion environmental bond by 48-28% and legalizing the sale of to-go drinks by restaurants by 50-41%, which was down from 55-34% in January. Voters opposed ensuring that early licenses for marijuana retail stores go to those previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes, or their family members 54-33%.

“Another issue uniting Democrats and Republicans is the temporary suspension of the gas tax. It’s supported by 75% of Republicans, 70% of Democrats, and 66% of independents. The proposed environmental bond act currently enjoys strong support from Democrats, tepid support from independents, and opposition from Republicans. To-go drinks for sale by bars and restaurants enjoy support from Democrats, 57-35%, but Republicans and independents are evenly divided,” Greenberg said.

“Giving first dibs on marijuana licenses to those previously convicted divides Democrats and New York City

voters. Strong majorities of Republicans, independents, voters outside New York City, and white voters give it a thumbs down,” Greenberg said. “Latino voters support it by 12 points and Black voters by 11 points.”

The recent Siena College Poll was conducted March 20-24, 2022 among 804 New York State registered voters with 504 voters contacted through a dual-frame (landline and cell phone) mode and 300 responses drawn from a proprietary online panel (Lucid) of New Yorkers. Telephone calls were conducted in English and respondent sampling was initiated by asking for the youngest person in the household. Telephone sampling was conducted via a stratified dual-frame probability sample of landline (ASDE) and cell phone (Dynata) telephone numbers within New York State weighted to reflect known population patterns. Data from both collection modes (phone and web) was merged and statistically adjusted by age, party by region, race/ethnicity, education, and gender to ensure representativeness.