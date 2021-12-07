Siena Poll: Hochul continues to grow lead

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Siena College Research Institute (SCRI) released a new poll on Tuesday, December 7. They asked New Yorkers about the Governor race, Kathy Hochul, Build Back Better Act, and what the 2022 priority should be for Governor and Legislature.

New York Democrats are favoring Kathy Hochul at 36% with Attorney General Letitia James at 18%, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at 10%, and Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both at 6%. 24% are still undecided or back another candidate.

New York State voters view Creating economic opportunity (26%), fighting crime (26%), and managing the pandemic (18%) as the top 2022 priority for the Governor and Legislature. Voters support the Build Back Better Act at 52%-28% even though half the voters think it will increase inflation which they say will have a serious negative effect on the economy and their personal finances.

Hochul has a 42%-28% favorability rating, but her job performance rating is negative 42%-46%.

Voters were asked their top and second top priories for the Governor and Legislature in 2022. The results were combined top and second priority: