Siena College Research Institute releases COVID-19 New York re-opening poll

by: NC 34 Staff

The Siena College Research Institute has released the results of a new poll revealing how New Yorkers feel about schools reopening for children during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new statewide survey of residents, 62% of New Yorkers say completely reopening schools runs too great a risk of spreading the virus despite the difficulties on kids and families.

32% said we have to bring children back to school while mitigating the risks as best as possible.

58% are not comfortable with dining indoors in a restaurant, while 70% are not comfortable going to the gym.

65% are uncomfortable with bowling alleys.

