(WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Kathy Hochul continues to receive mixed ratings from New York voters.

According to a recent poll from Siena College, Hochul received a 42 to 43 percent favorability rating for the month of June.

This is an increase from last month, when her rating stood at 40 percent favorable to 45 percent unfavorable.

The poll also shed light on how New Yorkers feel about Hochul’s plan to use SUNY dorms as temporary housing for migrants.

Voters opposed the plan by a 54 to 33 percent margin.

This comes after May’s influx of migrants to New York City, a problem Hochul has described as being at crisis level.