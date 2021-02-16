Siena College Poll: New Yorkers show support for Cuomo

NEW YORK – Voters in New York State still largely support Governor Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic despite the controversy over nursing home deaths.

According to a Siena College poll released this morning, 67% of people approve of the way the Governor is handling the pandemic overall.

He did receive mixed reviews for how he handled the vaccine rollout, with only 48% positive.

However, he polled negatively at 39% for making public all data on COVID deaths in nursing homes.

On another note, New Yorkers polled strongly in favor of President Biden’s relief plan, with 75% positive.