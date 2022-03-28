ALBANY, NY – Governor Hochul continues to lead in the polls for the Democratic primary, although her closest challenger hasn’t officially entered the race.

In a Siena College survey of registered Democrats released today, Hochul has an 8 point lead over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, should he decide to enter the race.

Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would be a distant third and fourth.

If Cuomo is not in the race, much of that support goes to Hochul who would jump to 52 percent.

A series of image advertisements has fueled speculation that Cuomo, who resigned over a sexual harassment scandal last August, might jump into the race.

However, according to Siena, those ads have not changed much how voters view his guilt with 56 percent of respondents believing he harassed multiple women while 22 percent believe he did not.