DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Sidney woman was brought before the court on a sealed indictment for charges relating to the sale of methamphetamine.

Melissa Astalos, 43, appeared before Judge Gary Rosa on July 17 when he unsealed a three-count indictment. Astalos allegedly sold over a half ounce of methamphetamine in the Village of Sidney on August 3, 2022. The indictment also accuses her of selling another half an ounce of meth on September 1, 2022. She also allegedly possessed methamphetamine, with the intent to sell it, on February 16, 2023, as well. Each felony carries a maximum sentence of ten years. She plead not guilty to the charges.

Due to New York State’s Bail reform law, charges relating to the sale of drugs do not qualify for bail. Astalos was released from custody under the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department.

“This indictment is part of a larger effort to combat the sale of drugs in Delaware County. My office will continue to work with the New York State Police, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, and our local law enforcement agencies to remove illegal drugs from our communities,” said Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.