DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Sidney woman was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Delaware County court yesterday.

Mary Cutting, 41, was indicted on two felony drug charges. She is being accused of selling fentanyl on January 19 and methamphetamine on January 25, both in the Town of Sidney. She pled not guilty to the charges. If convicted, she faces up to nine years in prison.

The case was unsealed by Acting Delaware County Court Judge, Gary Rosa.

“This indictment is part of a larger effort to combat illegal drugs in Delaware County. My office will continue to work with the New York State Police to remove illegal drugs from our communities” says Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.