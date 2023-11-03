DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Sidney man is being accused of possessing a large sum of narcotics with the intention of selling them.

36-year-old Justin Baker was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Delaware County Court on Thursday. He was charged with one Class D Felony and one Class B Felony for allegedly possessing approximately $6,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to sell on September 11 in the Village of Sidney.

After the arraignment, Baker pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

Due to New York State’s Bail reform law, charges relating to the sale of drugs do not qualify for bail. As a result, Baker was released from custody under the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department.

Baker faces the potential of nine years in prison if convicted on the top count.