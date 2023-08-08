SIDNEY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Sidney man was arraigned in Delaware County Court on Monday following a sealed indictment.

Thomas Wright, 37, appeared before Judge John Hubbard on a six-count indictment. Wright was charged with one Class D felony and two Class B felonies after allegedly attempting to sell heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine out of his car on April 30 in the Village of Sidney.

Wright pleaded not guilty to the indictment. Each of the Class B felonies carry a maximum sentence of nine years.

“This is the sixth felony indictment obtained in the last month, all involving illegal drug deals. My office will continue to work with the Sidney Village police and other law enforcement agencies in their effort to remove illegal drugs from our County,” said Shawn Smith, Acting Delaware County District Attorney.