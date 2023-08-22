DELHI, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) A man is facing felony theft charges after appearing in Delaware County Court on a three-count indictment.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced indictment of 37-year-old Randy Condon, of Sidney. Condon allegedly broke into a Town of Masonville residence before cutting open the victim’s gun safe and stealing their entire collection of shotguns and rifles. Condon also stole over 10,000 rounds of ammunition and property worth over $3,000 from the home.

The indictment accuses Condon of burglary in the second degree; a class C felony, grand larceny in the fourth degree; a class E felony, and grand larceny in the third degree.

Condon pleaded not guilty to the arraignment and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.

Three months before the burglary, Condon was released on unrelated criminal charges in the Town of Walton in January.

“This case is another example of the problems being created by New York State’s Bail Reform laws. If this defendant would have been held on bail in January of 2023, these violent felonies never would have been committed,” said Smith.