TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, a sidewalk improvement project is scheduled to begin in Hillcrest on Monday, April 10th.

Sidewalks and curb ramps will be reconstructed along Chenango Street.

This project will be followed by the milling and paving of Chenango Street at some point this year.

Chenango Street will remain open to two-way traffic during this project.