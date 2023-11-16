TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – GHS Federal Credit Union has decided to shred the love with a sizeable donation to the American Cancer Society.

Representatives from GHS and the Cancer Society “drove up” to the credit union’s drive-up teller this morning with an oversized check for more than $5,000 to deposit.

Last month, to coincide with breast cancer awareness month, GHS partnered with Matthew Chevrolet, Equinox Broadcasting and Rogers Trucking to host a free shredding day at the main branch on Upper Front Street across from SUNY Broome. Organizers simply asked for donations and GHS matched the amount coming from its members, over $1,800.

The credit union’s President and CEO Shawn Wolbert says everyone’s life has in some way been impacted by cancer.

“Our motto is ‘The relationship of a lifetime’ and we take that very seriously. We want to help people at any point in their life, at any time in their life with the things that they need financial assistance with, coaching, guidance or just a time to celebrate together,” said Wolbert.

The Shred the Love partnership with Equinox began in 2020 and, to date, has raised over $20,000 thousand for the Cancer Society.

In the Spring, another shredding day is planned to support the United Way.