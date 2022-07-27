PORT CRANE, NY (WIVT/WBGH)-The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is hosting a car show fundraiser to raise money for patients of Crohn’s disease, Colitis.

Sunday, July 31st is the first annual Crohn’s and Colitis Car Show fundraiser that will be held at the Beer Tree Brewery in Port Crane.

The day will be full of fun and activities including music, games, raffles, face-painting, and of course featuring classic and modified cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation to support Crohn’s disease and Colitis patients and the caregivers that treat them.

The event will be held from 10am to 4pm.

To enter a vehicle, pre-register by Friday July 29th for $15 here, or visit their Facebook page for more information here.

The day of entry fee is $20.