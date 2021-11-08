Should I have family over for the holidays? The CDC shares guidance to make this holiday season as safe as possible

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BINGHAMTON, NY – We’re getting into our second holiday season with COVID-19.

While everyone is more than ready to go back to normal, the CDC says the holidays may still look a little different.

One major difference between this year and last year, however, is the ability to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends vaccinations for all who wish to spend time together.

Masks are still highly recommended for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, if you are gathering indoors.

The CDC says that additional precautions, such as getting a test, may be taken if you are spending time with immunocompromised people or those who have traveled internationally.

If you are doing the traveling this holiday season, the CDC has released additional guidance here.

Anyone who is not feeling well should stay home from any type of gathering.