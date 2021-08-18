Should I get a 3rd dose? Will I get sick? CDC on guidelines for the immunocompromised

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, immunocompromised individuals are used to hearing they are at a higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

Since the news that the CDC is recommending 3rd doses for those in that boat, how immunocompromised do you have to be to qualify for dose number 3?

According to the CDC, the following guidelines should help you figure out if you need another shot.

If you’ve been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancer of the blood

If you’ve received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress your immune system

If you’ve recieved a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or if you are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich sydrome.

If you have advanced for untreated HIV

If you have active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or any drugs that may suppress your immune response.

Those getting a 3rd dose should get the same vaccine as their first one, and only the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are currently be given in the extra dose.

The 3rd dose is given 28 days after the second one is injected.

Currently data suggests that after dose 3 recipients reported fatigue and pain at the injection site, but overall symptoms were mainly mild to moderate.

If you are hesitant about if you should get the 3rd dose, the CDC recommends talking to your doctor about your specific situation.