Should college athletes be paid? A new bill introduced says yes

ALBANY, NY – Last month, a New York State Senator introduced a bill that would allow college athletes to receive compensation.

The New York Collegiate Compensation Act would permit college athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.

In a statement Senate Sponsor Kevin Parker said:

“It is unfair for students to struggle financially while their athletic ability is a source of income solely for the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) and the colleges and universities they attend,”

And a new Siena College Poll of 742 registered New York voters finds strong support for the idea.

((Steve Greenberg, Siena College Pollster)) We asked them first, “Should players… college athletes be allowed to make money for selling the use of their name, their image, their likeness, etc and by a strong 63 to 29 percent margin, New Yorkers support that.

The real big factor in support was age.

85 percent of 18-34 year olds favored the concept.

49 percent of voters 55 and older approved, while 42 percent opposed.

So those millennials, those Generation X folks, the younger voters, who are many of them still paying college loans, they think the idea of college athletes being able to make money on their own name and image makes a lot of sense.

Senator Parker’s bill would also make schools distribute 15% of sports revenue evenly among the student athletes.



The Siena College poll showed 60% of those who participated supported New York colleges taking 15% of ticket sale revenue and dividing it among the athletes.

Additionally, the New York Collegiate Compensation Act would establish a fund for injured players.

Last month the Governor of California signed off on a ‘Fair Pay to Play’ Act.