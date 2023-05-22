BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On May 18th at approximately 7:15 p.m. the Binghamton Police responded to 25 Robinson Street for a report of shots fired.

The investigation revealed that a male victim was approached by two males in a red sedan. One of the occupants exited the vehicle and fired two to three shots at the intended male victim.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The intended target did not suffer any injuries.

On May 19th, at approximately 1:15 a.m. a Binghamton Police Officer reported hearing several gunshots while on patrol.

The BPD then received multiple reports of shots fired on Pine Street. Patrol officers responded to Pine Street and determined that shots had been fired and struck the residence at 74 Pine St.

No individuals were struck by the gunfire; the suspects are believed to have fled the area on foot.

The suspects in this investigation are described as two masked males, one dressed in all black, one dressed in black and lighter jeans.

The shootings at 25 Robinson St and 74 Pine St. are believed to be related.

Both investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.