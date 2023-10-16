Update: NewsChannel 34 witnessed police handcuff one man and place him into a patrol vehicle. No further information has been released at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Police have requested the lockout of two Binghamton City schools after shots fired were reported nearby.

There was a large police presence outside of 134 and 132 Main Street.

At approximately 2:55 p.m. today, Binghamton High School and West Middle School secured their buildings for the safety of students and staff.

Prior to the holding, the Binghamton Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area near Main Street and Ceder Street.

The schools’ lockout lasted roughly thirty-minutes before being lifted.

As the investigation continues, Main Street is closed to the public beginning near Crandell Street and heading west.