BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police are reporting an incident of shots fired on Lake Avenue in Binghamton.

Around 10:30 in the evening on Wednesday, April 6, police responded to the shots fired report to find a dark colored SUV fleeing the area.

Officers located fifteen .40 caliber casings in the roadway of Lake Avenue.

Police determined that about seven rounds of ammunition struck the first and second floor of 21 Lake Ave. While the residence was occupied, no one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.