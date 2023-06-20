BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning of Tuesday June 20.

At 2:40 a.m. officers received a call reporting shots fired and responded to the area of Kneeland Avenue and Jefferson Street. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the shooting had occurred and located four .9 millimeter shell casings. There were no injuries. The suspect is unknown.

Prior to this report, Binghamton Police responded to three other shootings this past weekend.

On June 17 at 1:15 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of John and Lucy Streets where they found .22 caliber shell casings. No injuries were reported. The suspect is a tall, bald Black man who was wearing dark clothing.

Later in the day, a call was made from Exchange Street to report a shooting at 1 p.m. Police located two .9 millimeter shell casings. A man was treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital and was later released.

And at 11:30 p.m. on June 18, officers responded to a report of people fighting and shots fired in the vicinity of 77 Main Street. A handgun was found on the ground. Police are looking for two men in a light-colored sedan heading east on Main.

Binghamton Police are continuing to investigate all four shooting incidents. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.