Shots fired in Columbus Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton Police have announced details following a Tuesday night shooting in Columbus Park.

Around 6:40, police responded to the shots fired report, and arrived to find a man lying in the parking lot near the basketball courts, and it was determined he had been shot in both legs.

Police also determined 5 shots had been fired, and that a second man had been struck in the wrist.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should call the Binghamton Police at 772-7080.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.