BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police are investigating a report of shots fired last night in the city’s First Ward.

Police say the call came in at 9:21 P-M on Hazel Street.

Officers found several shell casings in the road.

The home at 13 Hazel was struck by gunfire.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information, is asked to call Binghamton Detectives at 772-7080.