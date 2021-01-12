Shots fired in Binghamton, arrests made

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man was arrested following reports of shots fired.

Lawrence Martin was arrested at an East Frederick Street address after police say they responded to shots fired at a barber shop on Robinson Street.

Officials say people fled the scene, and police found many shell casings outside.

They believe the shooting followed a disturbance inside the shop among people armed with handguns.

Police say they found Martin with a loaded weapon, and charged him with 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News