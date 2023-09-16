JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A thrifty initiative from a Johnson City-based boutique is ensuring local children have the chance to trick or treat this Halloween.

From now until October 20, the Shops of 607 is accepting donations for its Halloween Costume Exchange. To participate, families can come to the boutique, located at 4416 Watson Blvd., and drop off their children’s clean, gently used costumes from previous years. For each costume donated, families will receive one ticket that allows them to come back at a later date to so they can choose a free, new-to-them Halloween costume. The tickets are eligible for use at the Shops’ Fall Mini-Fest and costume swap on October 21. The costumes will all be sorted by size to ensure an easier browsing experience.

The Shops of 607 is a Woman Owned Artisan Boutique that features over 50 local artists and vendors. For more information, check out Shops of 607 on Facebook.